Dougherty Co. ambulances in “critical state”

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County EMS Director says county ambulances are in a “critical state.”

That was never more clear than last week, after the triple shooting on Gillionville Road – when an ambulance taking one of the victims to the hospital broke down on the way.

Dougherty County has 14 ambulances in its fleet. Seven of them are in regular rotation, the others are backups. But several of those have between 160,000 and 200,000 miles on them.

WALB is told that two of those backups have been in the shop since March. But last week, one of the good ones, failed at the worst possible time.

“The department is at a critical point in getting ambulances. Many ambulance services, not only here in Southwest Georgia— in Georgia and nationwide, are struggling to buy ambulances because the manufacturers are just not producing enough type specialty vehicles for ambulances,” Sam Allen, Director of Dougherty EMS, said.

On Friday, a shooting victim had to be rushed to the hospital. An ambulance that was thought to be dependable had engine trouble. The patient had to be transported to another nearby ambulance.

“The county shop keeps the trucks in best efficient service, but you will have mechanical breakdowns,” Allen said. “Instead of being able to drive at normal speed, it slowed them down to 40 mph. Luckily, we had an ambulance that was just a few blocks away that met up with that ambulance and transferred the patient. The truck was literally stopped for no more than 30 seconds.”

The Dougherty County Commission previously approved the purchase of four trucks, but because of supply chain issues, the provider couldn’t deliver them.

On Monday, the Commission agreed to buy three others, from a different provider, but they won’t be available until May. In short, the county will remain in a critical state with ambulances for another six months.

“Have we ever been in a situation where we didn’t have enough ambulances— no. We’ve been fortunate that we’ve stayed above that, however as time goes on, those trucks age, mileage increases, and we don’t want to get caught in that situation,” Allen said.

Allen says the county hasn’t had a new ambulance since 2021.

