3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - A 3-year-old died after suffering fatal injuries in a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday in Alabama, according to officials.

The Dothan Police Department responded to the report of a vehicle crash with injuries around 2:00 p.m.

According to police, a Dodge Ram was exiting private property when a Freightliner collided with it, causing both vehicles to cross the median into the oncoming lane.

Debris from the crash hit a Mazda three and caused minor damage.

At the time of the crash, there were two occupants in the Ram. Both were injured, and the passenger, identified as 3-year-old Tristan McGowan, was ejected from the vehicle.

Both of the occupants were taken to a local hospital, and Tristan was flown to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Saturday.

The Dothan Police Department said it expresses its deepest condolences to the McGowan family and all other parties involved in the crash.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

