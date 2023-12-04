1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to a single-vehicle wreck on Skipper Bridge Road on Saturday.

The accident happened near the intersection of Aslan Place, according to the police department.

The occupant sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The traffic unit is actively investigating this incident. The department said no further details would be released at this time.

Stay with WALB for updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.