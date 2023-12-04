We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Valdosta

The occupant sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The occupant sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.(Pixabay)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to a single-vehicle wreck on Skipper Bridge Road on Saturday.

The accident happened near the intersection of Aslan Place, according to the police department.

The occupant sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The traffic unit is actively investigating this incident. The department said no further details would be released at this time.

Stay with WALB for updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three South Georgia shootings happened on Thursday.
Victims identified in Albany double homicide, Dougherty Co. coroner speaks out
The Ashburn Police Department received several calls in reference to shots fired in the...
Ashburn police arrest man on several charges including obstruction of an officer
No one was injured.
Man facing criminal charges after driving onto Cordele Christmas Parade route
Roderick Terrell Ferrell mugshot
Man arrested in Lee Co. drug bust, suspected to be part of larger drug trafficking organization
8 arrested, including 2 juveniles, after brawl at a Sough Ga. middle school basketball game
8 arrested, 2 juveniles after brawl at a South Ga. middle school basketball game

Latest News

Joseph Williams mugshot.
Man arrested for entering auto, connected to multiple entering auto incidents in city
The Ashburn Police Department received several calls in reference to shots fired in the...
Ashburn police arrest man on several charges including obstruction of an officer
Investigator Kat Johnson says citizens are likely to get scammed if they are not aware of the...
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of increasing phone scams
Residents in Valdosta are concerned about a sewer leak that is believed to have caused...
Sewer leak in Valdosta leads to flooding in multiple homes