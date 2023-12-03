We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Sewer leak in Valdosta leads to flooding in multiple homes

A few residents have been through this more than once.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in Valdosta are concerned about a sewer leak that is believed to have caused flooding in multiple homes.

A few residents have been through this more than once.

Tiffany Sigmund is a Valdosta resident who has suffered from flooding not once but twice after Hurricane Idalia.

She just moved back in for only one month before her residence started flooding again.

“When I went to go check the other bathroom and similar was happening it was just gushing out from underneath the toilet. So I immediately turned off the shutoff valve, and I put towels under there to plug it. I noticed when I turned off the shutoff valve it was still coming underneath,” Sigmund said.

Another neighbor, Hazel Edgecomb, says she is grateful that some of the neighbors checked on each other before it got worse.

“We cannot leave our homes and go for a couple of hours and we can not leave our homes, especially on the weekends and come back. It would have been a disaster but if it hadn’t been for our neighbor Tiffany we would of been in a bad situation,” Edgecomb said.

Neighbors say the city did come out and try to fix the situation, however, many residents just want answers as to why this problem keeps occurring.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three South Georgia shootings happened on Thursday.
Victims identified in Albany double homicide, Dougherty Co. coroner speaks out
8 arrested, including 2 juveniles, after brawl at a Sough Ga. middle school basketball game
8 arrested, 2 juveniles after brawl at a South Ga. middle school basketball game
Roderick Terrell Ferrell mugshot
Man arrested in Lee Co. drug bust, suspected to be part of larger drug trafficking organization
Counselors were available for students once the school district learned of the student's passing.
Cairo High School student passes away
No one was injured.
Man facing criminal charges after driving onto Cordele Christmas Parade route

Latest News

Investigator Kat Johnson says citizens are likely to get scammed if they are not aware of the...
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of increasing phone scams
A few residents have been through this more than once.
Sewer leak affects Valdosta residents
These scammers are calling from another number that isn’t the sheriff’s
Colquitt Co. alerts for phone scams
The Clothing Pop-up Shop Pre-Christmas Sale will be on Monday, Dec. 4 and Tuesday, Dec. 5 from...
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital gives employees holiday shopping opportunities