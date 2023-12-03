Sewer leak in Valdosta leads to flooding in multiple homes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in Valdosta are concerned about a sewer leak that is believed to have caused flooding in multiple homes.

A few residents have been through this more than once.

Tiffany Sigmund is a Valdosta resident who has suffered from flooding not once but twice after Hurricane Idalia.

She just moved back in for only one month before her residence started flooding again.

“When I went to go check the other bathroom and similar was happening it was just gushing out from underneath the toilet. So I immediately turned off the shutoff valve, and I put towels under there to plug it. I noticed when I turned off the shutoff valve it was still coming underneath,” Sigmund said.

Another neighbor, Hazel Edgecomb, says she is grateful that some of the neighbors checked on each other before it got worse.

“We cannot leave our homes and go for a couple of hours and we can not leave our homes, especially on the weekends and come back. It would have been a disaster but if it hadn’t been for our neighbor Tiffany we would of been in a bad situation,” Edgecomb said.

Neighbors say the city did come out and try to fix the situation, however, many residents just want answers as to why this problem keeps occurring.

