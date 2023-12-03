Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital gives employees holiday shopping opportunities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pheobe employees have some opportunities to do some holiday shopping at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

The Clothing Pop-up Shop Pre-Christmas Sale will be on Monday, Dec. 4 and Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on both days.

Hoytie Toytie, Inc. will have a pop-up shop in the cafeteria solarium, selling a wide variety of women’s clothing styles and sizes.

The gift shop will also host an open house on Tuesday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. that will have some bargain sales. Ruthie Garner will also be giving samples of her Ruthie’s Best Butterscotch sauce.

