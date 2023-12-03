First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rainfall will continue across South Georgia into the night. This is why there is a Flood Watch in effect throughout portions of South Georgia, especially in Southern Communities until parts of Sunday afternoon. The chance for any other forms of severe weather has been trimmed closer to the Florida state line, but we still need to keep a close eye on it through the evening. Temperatures tonight will remain warm in the 60s with more rainfall. A few areas of fog are possible as the cold front pushes closer to the area. Showers will last through Sunday morning, but we will see some improvement by Sunday afternoon. Highs will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s, while lows will mainly be in the 60s. Dry air moves in from the northwest after the cold front passes by Sunday night leading to a few areas of patchy fog remaining possible. Another secondary reinforcing cold front moves in on Monday which will keep skies clear. Highs will be in the 60s and lows into will fall into the lows 30s. We remain cool and dry through Tuesday and Thursday. We will have the last reinforcing cold front arrive sometime on Wednesday to keep those cool 50s and 60s for highs and cold low temperatures. Rain chances try to return sometime next weekend.

