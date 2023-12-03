We're Hiring Wednesday
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of increasing phone scams

These scammers are calling from another number that isn’t the sheriff’s
By Fallon Howard
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in phone scammers pretending to be the from the sheriff’s department calling citizens and telling them they have a warrant for missing jury duty, but it gets worse.

The scammers are telling residents that they can magically clear the warrant up by buying a gift card or transferring money via Cash App.

Investigator Kat Johnson says citizens are likely to get scammed if they are not aware of the signs. These scammers are calling from another number that isn’t the sheriff’s office number. Johnson says to always verify credentials by calling the sheriff’s office if you get a call like this.

“One thing the citizens need to know is 90 percent of the time the people that are calling them are usually from a different country. So it’s almost impossible for us to be able to track their location. A lot of times the numbers they are calling from a spoof number from an app they have downloaded and they have gotten your information off of something from a computer,” Johnson said.

Investigators reiterate to the public that if you do have a warrant, the sheriff’s office will not call you over the phone, they will send someone with a badge to speak with you in person.

The number that the scammers are using is (229) 598-5595.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

