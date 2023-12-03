Ashburn police arrest man on several charges including obstruction of an officer

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in Ashburn on several warrants and is facing additional charges for fighting with officers while they attempted to put him under arrest.

The Ashburn Police Department received several calls in reference to shots fired in the Orchard Hill area on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

Citizens in the area gave officers some information about the suspect which helped them locate him, according to the police chief.

When officers responded, they identified the man and notified him that he had warrants out of multiple counties.

He also had an obstruction of an officer warrant out of Sumter County, according to the police chief.

When officers told the suspect to turn around and put his hands behind his back, he refused and started to fight with the officers. The suspect started to reach into his waistband area.

After a brief struggle, he was placed under arrest.

When officers searched him, they did not find a gun, but they did find a green pill bottle, multiple bags and a white substance in his waistband.

He was taken to the Turner County Jail on his prior warrants and new charges placed on him by Ashburn police.

The police chief said the suspect is facing additional charges of reckless conduct, firing a weapon within city limits and obstruction charges.

In the post, the department said that due to the officer’s quick response and the action taken, no one was injured.

“We want to thank all our citizens for making the call and assisting us in doing our job,” the post said.

WALB is working on getting more details about the suspect.

