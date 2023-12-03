We're Hiring Wednesday
1 of 3 Palestinian students shot is paralyzed from the chest down, family says

Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.
Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.((IMEU) Institute for Middle East)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (CNN) – One of the Palestinian students who was shot alongside his two friends in Vermont last weekend is now paralyzed from the chest down, his family said.

Burlington’s police chief said the students were wearing traditional scarves when they were shot.

Authorities said they haven’t determined a motive in the attack but have said they are investigating whether the incident was motivated by hate.

Hisham Awartani’s mother said a bullet became lodged in his spine.

She said her son is scheduled to be released from the hospital next week where he will go on to receive rehabilitation care.

The alleged gunman, Jason Eaton, has been charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

