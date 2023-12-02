We're Hiring Wednesday
Traffic changes scheduled for SR 133 in Worth, Dougherty Co.

By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drivers who travel on SR 133 in Worth and Dougherty counties should expect an upcoming traffic shift on SR 133.

The contractor widening SR 133 has scheduled a traffic swap on Tuesday, Dec. 5, just north of Nelms Road, according to a Facebook post by Georgia DOT Southwest.

“This shift is to assist with the tie-in of the new permanent alignment on SR 133,” the post said.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the area and watch for signs directing a new traffic pattern.

