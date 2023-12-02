Tifton Library Grinch and Books event promotes literacy

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Although the weather has been rainy on Saturday, that didn’t stop the Grinch from appearing at the Tifton-Tift County Public Library to promote reading.

This is the first year the library hosted the Grinch and Books event where each family was able to walk away with one free book and enjoy the festivities ahead of the holidays. Each child was able to take advantage of the arts and crafts, writing a letter to Santa and an opportunity to take a photo with the Grinch.

Organizers have a goal of 300 books to give out all aimed at helping improve literacy rates.

“So we are able to acquire these books through our library foundation, which is our fundraising agent and they do the fundraising for us, and that allows us to purchase books for distribution. We always want our kids to have libraries so it can grow their literacy rates,” Karen Thompson, Branch Manager at the library, said.

“It was exciting to see all them come in. We definitely had a huge turnout and every time a new family would come in we would always give them a free book one per family. You know just a little gift to let them go home with and they can create more family time by reading it together as a family,” Noelle Abbott, library assistant, said.

“I like to read and I got the book about the fairytales,” Isha Nankar, a Tifton resident, said.

Organizers said come rain or shine the Grinch was coming out and that’s exactly what happened. The event brought in over 60 families. Now, if you were not able to participate in the Tifton Public Library event other branches in surrounding counties are hosting this event as well.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.