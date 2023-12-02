We're Hiring Wednesday
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin shares loss of unborn baby after missing back-to-back games

FILE - Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) looks to pass during the first period of an NHL...
FILE - Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) looks to pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin shared Friday morning that he and his wife recently lost their unborn child.

The Red Wings captain had missed back-to-back games earlier this week.

“This week my wife and I said goodbye to our baby,” Larkin shared on his Instagram account. “It’s hard to find words or positivity in this, but we greatly appreciate your support and understanding, and thank you for respecting our privacy.”

According to reports, the couple, who married in August, were expecting a baby girl in April 2024.

The Detroit captain is expected to return to the lineup Saturday in Montreal.

