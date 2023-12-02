We're Hiring Wednesday
Man robs over $8,000 from a Brooks Co. bank

By Lorenza Medley
Dec. 1, 2023
BARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - The Barwick Banking Company was robbed in early November, according to Brooks County law enforcement.

According to Brooks County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joe Wheeler, the suspect stole about $8,400.

He told WALB that the sheriff’s office is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on this incident.

The robbery is still under investigation.

