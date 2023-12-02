We're Hiring Wednesday
Man facing criminal charges after driving onto Cordele Christmas Parade route

No one was injured.(WALB)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is facing several charges related to driving and almost hitting pedestrians in Thursday night’s Cordele Christmas Parade, according to the Cordele Police Department.

On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Cordele police officers were at the 8th Ave and 7th St. intersection, blocking traffic for the Christmas parade.

While at the intersection, a man, later identified as Cody Beringause, drove his car around the patrol car blockade, per police. Officers then tried to stop Beringause, however, he reportedly ignored the officers and drove North on 7th St. while the parade was still in progress.

“Beringause completely disregarded our officers’ commands and went around the vehicle, entering the parade route nearly striking several pedestrians and children,” Cordele Police Chief Jalon Heard said in a video statement.

He was later stopped by officers. No one was injured.

Police say they found a baggie of suspected methamphetamine during a vehicle search.

Beringause, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

