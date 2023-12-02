We're Hiring Wednesday
Man arrested for entering auto, connected to multiple entering auto incidents in city

The suspect was also wanted for a probation violation and was arrested without incident.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested the suspect involved in multiple entering auto incidents in the city.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, law enforcement responded to an entering auto incident on Blackshear Road. A second call about an entering auto incident was dispatched at around 2 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

CCSO deputies began patrolling the city, looking for any suspicious activity.

Deputies encountered a man on a bicycle with a backpack and a plastic crate containing several items.

He was identified as Joseph Williams, 24, of Rochelle, Georgia. He was also wanted for a probation violation and was arrested without incident, according to the release.

While searching the backpack and plastic crate, deputies found multiple cell phones, a laptop, an electric phone system, multiple IDs, debit cards, Social Security cards, an EBT card, cash app cards, gloves, a flashlight, medications, notebook paper with credit card, debit card and Social Security numbers, a simple swipe credit and debit card reader and other assorted power cords, according to the sheriff’s office.

CCSO investigators have linked these items to reported cases of entering auto incidents in the city, as well as other thefts.

Williams is facing the following charges:

  • Seven counts of felony identity theft
  • Six counts of felony financial transaction card theft
  • Six counts of theft by receiving stolen property
  • Felony possession of tools for commission of a crime
  • Felony entering auto

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

