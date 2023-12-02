Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade canceled due to weather, new date to be determined

We're Hiring Wednesday
A decision on a possible new date for the parade will be made collaboratively early next week.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade has been canceled due to inclement weather.

In partnership with the city of Valdosta and the Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade organizers, this year’s parade has been canceled due to inclement weather conditions.

“The safety and well-being of all our participants, spectators, and community members are of utmost importance to us. After careful consideration and monitoring of the weather forecast, we have concluded that canceling the parade is the wisest decision in the interest of everyone’s safety,” the city said in a release.

The city said it is grateful for the collaboration and support during this decision-making process.

“We are committed to creating a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, and canceling the parade is a precautionary measure to ensure the well-being of all involved,” the release said.

A decision on a possible new date for the parade will be made collaboratively early next week.

“As we move forward, we will continue to explore alternative ways to celebrate the holiday season and bring joy to the community. We encourage everyone to stay tuned for future announcements and updates on festive events in Valdosta,” the release said.

