Dougherty Co. police warn of holiday crimes

One official we spoke to encouraged investing in security systems for homes.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The holiday season can not only bring joy, but for police, it can bring holiday crime.

It’s that time of year. A time when you should be extra vigilant about your property and surroundings. Dougherty County detectives say everyone is a potential victim, especially during this holiday season.

Entering autos are one of the many crimes that happen during the holidays.
“It’s very disappointing. You’ve had a great holiday; everything has gone well then you come home, and the worst has happened,” J.C. Phillips, Dougherty County detective, said.

The worst being entering autos—something police see happen frequently every holiday season.

“The mistakes that we’re making are leaving expensive items inside our cars and in particular, we’re leaving weapons inside our cars unsecured.”

Burglaries are also a recurring holiday crime. According to the GBI 2022 crime stats, over 20,000 burglaries happened throughout the year.

“They happen during the day when people are away at work. So, our advice, the tips that we’re offering are just if you don’t already have some kind of security system. invest in a security system. Invest in cameras.”

But for business owners, burglaries can be a real headache.

“It happens to everybody, so don’t be naive,” Owner of the Shackleford Shopping Center Gibert Udoto, said.

At the Shackleford Shopping Center, security measures like barred windows and doors have been...
He said a few years ago burglaries hit his shopping center but now he says he knows how to deter holiday crime.

“Now we have bars up, alarm systems, and we have good lighting and there are always people around. We have security. So, the place is protected,” he said.

And that’s something police advise everyone to do to avoid becoming the next victim of the many holiday grinches.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

