An indoor weekend with rain likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First round of rain brushed through on a light note Friday morning. Late afternoon brought a surge of moderate to heavy rain into early evening. We’re expecting the next round overnight. This kicks off the weekend with heavy downpours and the potential for isolated severe storms in our western counties. In all areas, flash flooding possible with heavy rain in a short period of time. Keep a watchful eye to rapidly rising water and keep in mind Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Look for a brief lull Saturday evening before another round of heavy rain pushes in early on Sunday. Drenching rain into midmorning tapers off by midday then moves out into the afternoon. However clouds linger with gradual clearing on Monday. Despite the gloomy and wet weather mild temperatures hold with highs low 70s and lows in the 60s. Expect6 rainfall totals of 1-3″+.

Clearing and cooler next week. Highs drop into the 60s then 50s and lows cool into the 40s and 30s through the week. It’ll be a cool dry stretch with abundant sunshine.

