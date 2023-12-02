8 arrested, 2 juveniles after brawl at a South Ga. middle school basketball game

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Eight people, including two juveniles, were arrested during a game between Seminole County and Stewart County.

Wednesday night, a fight that started between one Seminole County player and one Stewart County player ended in what looked like a brawl between players, coaches and even spectators.

Here at WALB, we’re still working to get permission for the video that shows when the fight broke out, but we did receive the video that shows two male officers inside the women’s locker room getting into an altercation with several from Seminole County.

The attorney representing those arrested says they intend to file a lawsuit against the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office for excessive force.

“I don’t believe anyone in law enforcement would say that that’s unreasonable and unjustifiable excessive force. One 13 and 14 year old girls in a locker room — who are on their knees, cowers in a corner against lockers,” Billy Shingler, the attorney representing those arrested, said.

The charges and names of the juveniles involved can’t be released. All six of the adults except one are being charged with disorderly conduct, and four of them are also being charged with obstruction of an officer.

Although the fight included both Seminole and Stewart County spectators, no one from Stewart County was arrested. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says he doesn’t believe excessive force was used by either officer.

“The case is still actually under investigation. We’re going to arrest some of the Stewart County adults because most of them haven’t been arrested. We know who they are, but at that time we were just trying to take care of the ones that were from out of the county,” Stewart County Sheriff Larry Jones said.

Stewart County School District did issue a statement, “We are grateful to report that there were no injuries as a result of this incident. However, we want to express our disappointment in the behavior displayed during the game. Such actions are not reflective of the values we uphold within the Stewart County School District.”

The attorney says he plans to meet with his clients early in the morning on Monday, Dec. 4; and should have the ante litem notice served Tuesday.

We will continue to follow this story and update you as updates become available.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.