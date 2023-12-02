2 Crisp Co. deputies receive awards for heroic acts during October 2022 active shooting incident

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Two deputies with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received a public safety award for their acts of heroism during an October 2022 active shooting incident at a Cordele restaurant.

Corporal Jack Masters and Deputy Kendall Evans received the Act of Heroism Award at the Governor’s Public Safety Awards Ceremony. Masters and Evans were nominated for exhibiting exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to save or protect human life, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, Crisp County Dispatch put out a call for an active shooting at 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele. Officers with the Cordele Police Department and CCSO deputies responded to the scene.

Multiple patrons suffered gunshot wounds. Cordele police officers began tending to the wounded, according to the release.

Without mental reservation of mind, Evans and Masters went into the restaurant knowing there was still a shooter inside.

Both Evans and Masters quickly made their way through the people trying to exit the bar and gathered intel on the shooter resulting in his apprehension within minutes of the first round fired.

“They put their safety aside and ran to the threat to deal with it before any other person could be harmed,” the release said. “This a testament to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office motto of “Service Before Self.”

Evans and Masters displayed an act of extraordinary heroism at the imminent personal hazard of life in the intelligent performance of law enforcement duty.

The Governor’s Public Safety Awards Program (GPSA) was initiated in 1998 in order to provide an opportunity for the men and women in the public safety family to be recognized for outstanding service to their communities and contributions to their profession, according to the release.

“While we have appropriately honored those who have fallen, I would like to establish an organization that would also honor those who by virtue of their personal integrity and determination make public safety the respectable and necessary profession it is,” former Governor Zell Miller said.

Miller established these awards. Governor Brian Kemp has committed to the continuation of the GPSA program, the release said.

