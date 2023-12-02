We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

2 Crisp Co. deputies receive awards for heroic acts during October 2022 active shooting incident

Corporal Jack Masters and Deputy Kendall Evans received the Act of Heroism Award at the...
Corporal Jack Masters and Deputy Kendall Evans received the Act of Heroism Award at the Governor's Public Safety Awards Ceremony.(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Two deputies with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received a public safety award for their acts of heroism during an October 2022 active shooting incident at a Cordele restaurant.

Corporal Jack Masters and Deputy Kendall Evans received the Act of Heroism Award at the Governor’s Public Safety Awards Ceremony. Masters and Evans were nominated for exhibiting exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to save or protect human life, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, Crisp County Dispatch put out a call for an active shooting at 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele. Officers with the Cordele Police Department and CCSO deputies responded to the scene.

Multiple patrons suffered gunshot wounds. Cordele police officers began tending to the wounded, according to the release.

Without mental reservation of mind, Evans and Masters went into the restaurant knowing there was still a shooter inside.

Both Evans and Masters quickly made their way through the people trying to exit the bar and gathered intel on the shooter resulting in his apprehension within minutes of the first round fired.

“They put their safety aside and ran to the threat to deal with it before any other person could be harmed,” the release said. “This a testament to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office motto of “Service Before Self.”

Evans and Masters displayed an act of extraordinary heroism at the imminent personal hazard of life in the intelligent performance of law enforcement duty.

The Governor’s Public Safety Awards Program (GPSA) was initiated in 1998 in order to provide an opportunity for the men and women in the public safety family to be recognized for outstanding service to their communities and contributions to their profession, according to the release.

“While we have appropriately honored those who have fallen, I would like to establish an organization that would also honor those who by virtue of their personal integrity and determination make public safety the respectable and necessary profession it is,” former Governor Zell Miller said.

Miller established these awards. Governor Brian Kemp has committed to the continuation of the GPSA program, the release said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
3 shot, 2 dead at apartment complex in Albany
All three South Georgia shootings happened on Thursday.
Victims identified in Albany double homicide, Dougherty Co. coroner speaks out
Counselors were available for students once the school district learned of the student's passing.
Cairo High School student passes away
Photo of person of interest Taverance Jackson
APD: Possibly armed and dangerous person of interest named in double homicide
Stay with WALB as we continue to follow this developing story.
Tifton PD, GBI investigates after shooting left 2 injured and 1 dead

Latest News

A decision on a possible new date for the parade will be made collaboratively early next week.
Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade canceled due to weather, new date to be determined
Police say crimes tend to increase during the holiday season.
Dougherty Co. police warn of holiday crimes
The robbery is still under investigation.
Man robs over $8,000 from a Brooks Co. bank
No one was injured.
Man facing criminal charges after driving onto Cordele Christmas Parade route