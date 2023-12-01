We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Walmart latest big advertiser to pull out of Musk’s X amid widening concerns over hate speech, reach

FILE - A sign encouraging customers to order grocery items online and pick them up at a store...
FILE - A sign encouraging customers to order grocery items online and pick them up at a store is displayed at a WalMart Neighborhood Market in Bentonville, Ark., Thursday, June 4, 2015. Walmart is the latest company to join the growing flock of major advertisers to pull spending from X, Elon Musk’s beleaguered social media company, amid concerns about hate speech — as well as reaching a sizeable audience on the platform. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Walmart is the latest company to join the growing flock of major advertisers to pull spending from X, Elon Musk’s beleaguered social media company, amid concerns about hate speech — as well as reaching a sizeable audience on the platform.

“We aren’t advertising on X as we’ve found some other platforms better reach our customers,” Walmart said in a statement.

The announcement comes two days after Musk went on an expletive-ridden rant in an on-stage interview with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin about companies halting spending on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to antisemitic and other hateful material. Musk said advertisers pulling out are engaging in “blackmail” and, using a profanity, essentially told them to go away.

“Don’t advertise,” Musk said.

Walmart is joining the Walt Disney Co., IBM, NBCUniversal and its parent company Comcast and other companies who have decided to stop spending on X.

X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, is a former NBCUniversal executive who was hired by Musk to rebuild ties with advertisers who fled after he took over, concerned that his easing of content restrictions was allowing hateful and toxic speech to flourish and that would harm their brands. But X’s relations with advertisers don’t appear to be improving.

“Walmart has a wonderful community of more than a million people on X, and with a half a billion people on X, every year the platform experiences 15 billion impressions about the holidays alone with more than 50% of X users doing most or all of their shopping online,” said Joe Benarroch, head of operations at X, in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
3 shot, 2 dead at apartment complex in Albany
Xavius Dontay “Tay” Tilbert is a wanted sex offender absconded since 2019
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted sex offender
WALB's Days of Giving Food Drive returns for 2023
WALB’s Days of Giving 2023 ends another triumphant year of gathering donations
Valdosta City Council At-Large candidates have ideas of how to address affordable housing and...
Valdosta City Council At-Large candidates address voter turnout, issues facing voters
Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) are investigating and...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Tifton, GSP investigating

Latest News

An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the...
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resume after weeklong truce with Hamas ends
According to the release, when officers arrived on the scene, two males and a female were found.
Tifton PD, GBI investigates after shooting left 2 injured and 1 dead
The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are working...
Homicide investigation underway in Americus, 1 dead
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
House expels Republican Rep. George Santos of New York in a bipartisan vote