Victims identified in Albany double homicide, Dougherty Co. coroner speaks out

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a busy 24 hours for law enforcement in South Georgia. There have been four people have killed in three separate shootings.

Albany, Tifton and Americus left four people dead and three currently hospitalized.

On Thursday in Albany, three men were shot and two of them were killed at the Woodland Apartments. In Tifton, two men and one woman were shot at Ferry Lake Rd and Bill St. One of the men died. And late Thursday night in Americus, a man was shot and killed on the 400 block of Crawley Street.

Residents who live at the Albany apartment complex told WALB they’re still on edge about everything that transpired here on Thursday. One woman says her children were home at the time and they’re still pretty shaken up. Another tells WALB, if she was here just one minute later, she knows she would’ve been caught in the crossfire.

“I heard gunshots. I heard two low sounds and then like six others that sounded loud. So, I waited a while and then I decided to go out there and see what was going on and by the time I got out, I saw cops and I saw a dead body on the ground,” Brenda Shannon, a neighbor near the shooting, said.

Residents in this community say they heard what sounded like over seven shots being fired. Shannon says after she went outside and looked at her car, she noticed the passenger side had a bullet hole inside.

“When they moved the caution tape, then I decided to go around there and look and then when I got over there and I noticed it, I went around, and I only saw this one,” said Shannon.

Now the mother of the child says, thankfully the child was not inside at the time of the shooting.

“And that’s sad too. a person can’t really go to the movies without worrying about if someone’s going to shoot or go downtown, I mean I think that’s sad,” Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.

Fowler says this is the 17th homicide in 2023 for Dougherty County — and now he’s urging young Black men to settle their differences without guns.

“That’s something that was senseless that didn’t have to be. but also I think we as a people need to come together and demand that they put the guns down,” said Fowler.

When officers arrived at the scene in Albany, two men, Neahmad Alfred, 21, and Tyler Graham, 21, were found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The third victim has been identified as Kesha’ Walton, 19, and was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were able to get video surveillance to identify possible suspects.

On Friday, APD released the identity of a person of interest in the shooting incident. Taverance Jackson is wanted for questioning about the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

“When I get a call saying its a homicide, 9 times out of 10, it’s going to be a Black-on-Black shooting or some kind of homicide,” said Fowler. “Shooting and committing a homicide is not the answer. You just destroyed two families. One family has to deal with going to a funeral and one family has to deal with going to court and trying to keep an individual out of court trying to keep the other individual out of jail and I think it’s a sad day in Daughterty County, another Black life- two lives have been lost, senselessly for no reason at all.”

Photo of person of interest Taverance Jackson (Source: Albany Police Department)

Neighbors who chose not to come on camera recount what they experienced in Thursday’s incident. One neighbor says a stray bullet hit her baby’s bedroom and another shows us the bullet hole in her car.

“It’s concerning and sad. Now, you can’t approach people like you could in the past to try to encourage them to try to do things a certain way because you never know if they’re going to pull a gun on you now, I think that’s the time we’re living in,” said Shannon.

Shannon says she had thoughts on leaving the community but now she’s encouraging others to stay.

“Stay the course and trust God. I think in Albany now, it can happen anywhere no matter where you live, it’s all over now. I think more and more people need to get a relationship with The Lord because that’s what its coming down to now because things seem to be getting worse instead of better,” said Shannon.

Residents in this community say they do not feel safe coming on camera to even discuss their concerns about what’s happening in the community, as the suspect or suspects have not been currently caught.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident or Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 302-08011 or (229) 302-0796.

Updates will be provided as more information comes in.

