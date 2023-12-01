Valiants end nations longest win streak and claim state championship

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Brad Wells era starts with a bang. In just his first year as head coach of the Valwood Valiants, Wells’ squad has reached the top of the mountain. Thursday nights convincing 42-21 victory over John Milledge Academy was their first state championship win since 2017.

The Trojans entered winners of the nations longest win streak at 61 games. The Valiants trailed by 13 after the first quarter, before outscoring JMA 42-8 the rest of the way. The Valiants were led by sophomore quarterback Tayt Snellgrove who accounted for four of the six Valwood touchdowns. His second half 63-yard touchdown run put them up for good. Triston White ran for two touchdowns, while De’mar Riley and Marquis Fennel hauled in touchdown passes.

Brad Wells said after the game, “I just told the kids all week, just believe.” The team responded and now the orange and blue is bringing the hardware back to the 229.

