Tifton PD, GBI investigates after shooting left 2 injured and 1 dead

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead and two others injured after a shooting took place near Ferry Lake Rd and Bill St in Tifton, according to the release.

On Thursday, Nov. 30 around 7:30 p.m. Tifton Police Department (TPD) were dispatched to the area of Ferry Lake Rd. and Bill St, about reports of gunshots and that a person had been shot.

According to the release, when officers arrived on scene, two males and a female were found. Derrick Wilson, 20, was identified as the first victim of the shooting and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tift County EMS were called to transport the other shooting victims to Tifton Regional Medical Center (TRMC) to be treated for their injuries.

The Tifton Police Department requested the GBI Sylvester Field Office to assist with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

