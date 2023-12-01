STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Stewart County School system has issued a statement after a fight broke out at a middle school girl’s basketball game between Seminole and Stewart Co. on Wednesday.

The statement from the school system reads:

“During the game, an altercation between two players on the court, resulting in an unexpected escalation as some spectators came out of the stands to participate. We would like to emphasize that the safety and wellbeing of our students and community members are our top priorities. We are grateful to report that there were no injuries as a result of this incident. However, we want to express our disappointment in the behavior displayed during the game. Such actions are not reflective of the values we uphold within the Stewart County School District. Our administration and security personnel promptly intervened to diffuse the situation and ensure the safety of all individuals present. We are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to understand the circumstances surrounding it and to take appropriate action. We want to remind everyone that school events are meant to be positive and enjoyable experiences for all involved. Acts of aggression or violence have no place in our school community, and we are committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for everyone.”

In the video that WALB News has obtained, students can be seen hitting each other and spectators joining.

Stay with WALB as we continue to follow this developing story.

Stewart Co. Schools issues statement following fight at basketball game (Stewart County Schools)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.