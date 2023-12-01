We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

SGTC Horticulture program honors Fmr. First Lady Rosalynn Carter with pollinator garden

South Georgia Tech’s Horticulture program adds a pollinator garden in memory of Rosalynn Carter.
South Georgia Tech’s Horticulture program adds a pollinator garden in memory of Rosalynn Carter.(South Georgia Technical College)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Tech’s Horticulture program adds a pollinator garden in memory of Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Rosalynn Carter established a butterfly garden at her home in Plains,  to encourage the conservation of butterflies and their habitats.

According to the release, in April of 2013, the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail was established by Annette Wise with the Georgia Department of Education. Today, there is a network of more than 3000 pollinator-friendly public and private gardens in Georgia and around the country.

In honor of Rosalynn Carter and her Butterfly Trail legacy, the South Georgia Technical College Environmental Horticulture program students added an additional pollinator garden on the Americus campus.

SGTC Environmental Horticulture Instructor Brandon Gross says,  “The horticulture students wanted to do something to honor Mrs. Carter’s legacy.  We thought there is no better way for us to show our appreciation than to create a pollinator garden and provide additional habitat for butterflies common in our area.”

The new SGTC pollinator garden consists of: Vitez, butterfly bush, bronze fennel, snap dragons, pansies, Shasta daisies, yarrow, and rosemary.  Other plants will be added this spring. Even one single plant or tree that supports bees, butterflies, and other pollinators can make a big difference.

More than one-third of the world’s crops or food supply and nearly three-fourths of all flowering plants are pollinated by insects such as butterflies, native bees and others.

For more information about the garden, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
3 shot, 2 dead at apartment complex in Albany
Xavius Dontay “Tay” Tilbert is a wanted sex offender absconded since 2019
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted sex offender
WALB's Days of Giving Food Drive returns for 2023
WALB’s Days of Giving 2023 ends another triumphant year of gathering donations
Valdosta City Council At-Large candidates have ideas of how to address affordable housing and...
Valdosta City Council At-Large candidates address voter turnout, issues facing voters
Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) are investigating and...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Tifton, GSP investigating

Latest News

The Nutcracker will be performed at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 1-3.
Ballet Theatre South to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at Albany Municipal Auditorium
The Nutcracker will be performed at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 1-3.
Ballet Theatre South to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at Albany Municipal Auditorium
A homicide investigation is underway in Americus after a man was found shot, lying on the...
Homicide investigation underway in Americus, 1 dead
Stay with WALB as we continue to follow this developing story.
Tifton PD, GBI investigates after shooting left 2 injured and 1 dead