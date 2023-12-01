SGTC Horticulture program honors Fmr. First Lady Rosalynn Carter with pollinator garden

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Tech’s Horticulture program adds a pollinator garden in memory of Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Rosalynn Carter established a butterfly garden at her home in Plains, to encourage the conservation of butterflies and their habitats.

According to the release, in April of 2013, the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail was established by Annette Wise with the Georgia Department of Education. Today, there is a network of more than 3000 pollinator-friendly public and private gardens in Georgia and around the country.

In honor of Rosalynn Carter and her Butterfly Trail legacy, the South Georgia Technical College Environmental Horticulture program students added an additional pollinator garden on the Americus campus.

SGTC Environmental Horticulture Instructor Brandon Gross says, “The horticulture students wanted to do something to honor Mrs. Carter’s legacy. We thought there is no better way for us to show our appreciation than to create a pollinator garden and provide additional habitat for butterflies common in our area.”

The new SGTC pollinator garden consists of: Vitez, butterfly bush, bronze fennel, snap dragons, pansies, Shasta daisies, yarrow, and rosemary. Other plants will be added this spring. Even one single plant or tree that supports bees, butterflies, and other pollinators can make a big difference.

More than one-third of the world’s crops or food supply and nearly three-fourths of all flowering plants are pollinated by insects such as butterflies, native bees and others.

For more information about the garden, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.