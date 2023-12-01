We're Hiring Wednesday
Several rounds of rain through the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds returned Thursday with milder highs low to mid 60s. With an overcast and a southerly flow tonight, lows drop into the upper 40s low 50s. That’s about 20° higher than this week’s lows in the upper 20s low 30s. We’re shifting into an unsettled and warmer weather pattern that stick around for several days.

Rain gradually returns Friday afternoon into the evening as highs top low 70s. Expect widespread moderate to heavy rain to arrive early Saturday and continue through the afternoon. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Although the threat is low remain vigilant and have multiple ways to receive any watches or warnings that may be issued.

The active weather continues on Sunday. With several days of rain expect 2-3″ inches before ending early on Monday. It’ll definitely be beneficial in helping to improve drought conditions across SGA.

Next week we dry out and turn cooler again. Highs drop from the low 70s into the low 60s even upper 50s while lows fall from the low 60s into the low 40s then upper 30s through the week.

