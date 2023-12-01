We're Hiring Wednesday
Rashauld Tippins big play keeps Hornets alive in GHSA playoffs

By Aaron Meaux
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook Hornets magical season continued Friday night largely in part because of this week’s play of the week. Columbia looking to execute the option and Rashauld Tippins snatches the ball out of the air and is going the other way. He takes it all the way to the other end for the score, The Hornets head to the semifinals and Tippins earns our top play.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

