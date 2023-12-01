Playoffs Semifinals: Here’s who’s hitting the gridiron for South Ga. football
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the semifinals of South Georgia high school football. Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!
And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.
GIAA AAA – State Championship
Valwood @ JMA - FINAL SCORE: Valwood: 42, JMA 21
6A
TCC @ Marist
5A
Coffee @ Cartersville
2A
Fitzgerald @ Pierce County
Cook @ Rockmart
A Div II
Schley County @ Bowdon
A Div I
Swainsboro @ Brooks County
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.