Playoffs Semifinals: Here’s who’s hitting the gridiron for South Ga. football

Tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.
(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the semifinals of South Georgia high school football. Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.

GIAA AAA – State Championship

Valwood @ JMA - FINAL SCORE: Valwood: 42, JMA 21

6A

TCC @ Marist

5A

Coffee @ Cartersville

2A

Fitzgerald @ Pierce County

Cook @ Rockmart

A Div II

Schley County @ Bowdon

A Div I

Swainsboro @ Brooks County

