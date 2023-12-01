We're Hiring Wednesday
Person set themself on fire in ‘extreme act of political protest’ at Midtown Atlanta building, police say

Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.
Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured after a someone attempted to set themself on fire in an act of political protest at a building in Midtown Atlanta on Friday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW. Several businesses and the Israeli Consulate are housed in the building.

Emergency officials on the scene said a Palestinian flag was found at the scene of the likely protest and that gasoline was used as an accelerant.

Atlanta police said they do not believe it is an act of terrorism and is likely “an extreme act of political protest.”

A security guard who quickly stepped in to stop the person suffered burns to their body. The alleged protester sustained 100-degree burns to their body and is in critical condition. Both were taken to the hospital.

Christine Lee works across the street from where the incident happened Friday afternoon. She told Atlanta News First she saw emergency workers bring someone out on a stretcher.

“The community is safe. This department is aware of the tensions that are present right now in the Jewish community and in the Muslim community,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. “We continue to ensure that everyone is protected in Atlanta, Georgia regardless of your religion, regardless of your heritage, regardless of your nationality.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI agents, Atlanta Police and the Atlanta Fire Department all responded to the scene.

“FBI Atlanta is aware of the Incident and is coordinating with local law enforcement,” FBI officials said in a statement to Atlanta News First.

The Consulate General of Israel Atlanta told Atlanta News First that everyone in their office is okay and they are still investigating.

“We are saddened to learn of the self-immolation at the entrance to the office building. It is tragic to see the hate and incitement toward Israel expressed in such a horrific way,” Anat Sultan-Dadon, Consul General of Israel to the Southeastern United States said in a statement. “The sanctity of life is our highest value. Our prayers are with the security officer who was injured while trying to prevent this tragic act. We are grateful to the city of Atlanta’s law enforcement and first responders for all they do to ensure safety.”

This is a developing story.

WATCH FULL NEWS CONFERENCE HERE:

