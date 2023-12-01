We're Hiring Wednesday
Mary Cleave, trailblazing astronaut for NASA, dies at 76

NASA Astronaut Mary L. Cleave shown here on April 8, 1985.
NASA Astronaut Mary L. Cleave shown here on April 8, 1985.(PRNewswire via NASA)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Retired NASA astronaut Mary Cleave died earlier this week at 76 years old.

Cleave was part of two NASA spaceflights. She was a scientist with training in civil and environmental engineering, as well as biological sciences and microbial ecology.

According to NASA, Cleave was the first woman to serve as an associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

“I’m sad we’ve lost trailblazer Dr. Mary Cleave, shuttle astronaut, a veteran of two spaceflights, and the first woman to lead the Science Mission Directorate as associate administrator,” said NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana.

The veteran astronaut was born in Southampton, New York. She received a degree in biological sciences from Colorado State University in 1969 and a doctorate in civil and environmental engineering from Utah State University in the 1970s.

Cleave was selected as an astronaut in May 1980, according to NASA. Her technical assignments included flight software verification, spacecraft communication on five space shuttle flights and malfunctions procedures book and crew equipment design.

She took part in her first mission aboard the space shuttle Atlantis on Nov. 26, 1985. NASA reports that during the flight, the crew deployed communications satellites, conducted two six-hour spacewalks to demonstrate space station construction techniques, and tested the Orbiter Experiments Digital Autopilot.

Cleave’s second mission on Atlantis launched on May 4, 1989. It was a four-day flight during which the crew successfully deployed the Magellan Venus exploration spacecraft, the first planetary probe to be deployed from a space shuttle, NASA said.

Cleave transferred from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston to the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland in May 1991. She worked in the laboratory for hydrosphere processes as the project manager for an ocean color sensor that monitored vegetation globally.

In March 2000, she served as deputy associate administrator for advanced planning in the Office of Earth Science at NASA’s headquarters in Washington.

From August 2005 to February 2007, NASA said Cleave was the associate administrator for its Science Mission Directorate where she guided research and scientific exploration programs.

Cleave’s awards included NASA space flight medals, exceptional service medals and being NASA’s engineer of the year.

Cleave retired from NASA in February 2007.

“Mary was a force of nature with a passion for science, exploration, and caring for our home planet. She will be missed,” Cabana said.

