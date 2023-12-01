We're Hiring Wednesday
Lee Co. Spirit of Christmas Parade and Festival postponed due to weather

The Lee County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the parade and festivities will be...
The Lee County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the parade and festivities will be rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.(WRDW)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST
LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Adding to the list of several other holiday events being postponed due to possible heavy rain, the Lee County Spirit of Christmas Parade and Festival will not happen on Dec. 2.

The Lee County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the parade and festivities will be rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

