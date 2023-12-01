Lee Co. Spirit of Christmas Parade and Festival postponed due to weather

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Adding to the list of several other holiday events being postponed due to possible heavy rain, the Lee County Spirit of Christmas Parade and Festival will not happen on Dec. 2.

The Lee County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the parade and festivities will be rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

