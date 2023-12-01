Junior kicker nails four field goals in win for Yellowjackets

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s rare to see a team kick even two field goals in a high school game. The Yellowjackets struggled to find the end zone in their quarterfinals matchup, but Junior kicker Drew Reneau drilled four field goals including one in the final seconds to give Thomas County Central the 19-16 win and a trip to the 6A semifinals. Congratulations to our player of the week Drew Reneau.

