Homicide investigation underway in Americus, 1 dead

By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A homicide investigation is underway in Americus after a man was found shot and lying on the ground, according to Americus Police Department (APD).

On Thursday, Nov. 30 just before 11:00 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Crawley Street, of a report of shots being fired.

According to APD, Kewan Laquent Morgan, 44, was found and aid was rendered until EMS arrived and transported him to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are working together on this investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.

