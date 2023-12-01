Holiday Charcuterie and the Fine Arts
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On today’s Town and Country, Corks Wine & Charcuterie joined host Alicia Lewis in the kitchen, on how to make a Christmas charcuterie boards.
For more on Corks wine & Charcuterie visit their Facebook.
Ballet Theatre Souths joined Town and Country to share, ' The Nutcracker’ which will be held at the Albany Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased online at https://buy.tututix.com/BalletTheatreSouth or at the box office beginning one hour before each show.
Showtimes:
Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 2 and 3 at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.