Holiday Charcuterie and the Fine Arts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On today’s Town and Country, Corks Wine & Charcuterie joined host Alicia Lewis in the kitchen, on how to make a Christmas charcuterie boards.

Ballet Theatre Souths joined Town and Country to share, ' The Nutcracker’ which will be held at the Albany Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased online at https://buy.tututix.com/BalletTheatreSouth or at the box office beginning one hour before each show.

Showtimes:

Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 and 3 at 2:30 p.m.

