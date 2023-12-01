We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Holiday Charcuterie and the Fine Arts

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On today’s Town and Country, Corks Wine & Charcuterie joined host Alicia Lewis in the kitchen, on how to make a Christmas charcuterie boards.

For more on Corks wine & Charcuterie visit their Facebook.

Corks wine & Charcuterie
Corks wine & Charcuterie(Corks wine & Charcuterie)

Ballet Theatre Souths joined Town and Country to share, ' The Nutcracker’ which will be held at the Albany Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased online at https://buy.tututix.com/BalletTheatreSouth or at the box office beginning one hour before each show.

Showtimes:

Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 and 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
3 shot, 2 dead at apartment complex in Albany
Xavius Dontay “Tay” Tilbert is a wanted sex offender absconded since 2019
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted sex offender
WALB's Days of Giving Food Drive returns for 2023
WALB’s Days of Giving 2023 ends another triumphant year of gathering donations
Valdosta City Council At-Large candidates have ideas of how to address affordable housing and...
Valdosta City Council At-Large candidates address voter turnout, issues facing voters
Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) are investigating and...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Tifton, GSP investigating

Latest News

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Holiday Charcuterie and the Fine Arts
The 2023 4th annual Days of Giving event will feed several thousand meals.
4th annual Days of Giving Food Drive sees success
WALB News 10 and Feeding the Valley’s 4th annual Days of Giving Food Drive left a long-lasting...
4th annual Days of Giving Food Drive sees success
The Nutcracker will be performed at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 1-3.
Ballet Theatre South to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at Albany Municipal Auditorium