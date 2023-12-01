First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and storms will be scattered to isolated in coverage for today. Highs will be much warmer than previous days with many in the 70s and lows in the 60s. Coverage for rainfall will be greater on Saturday with a few thunderstorms possible. Some storms could be strong to severe. Most of the strongest storms will stay in areas west and along Highway 27. The threats for severe storms will be damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Flash flooding will be possible for the entire area throughout the weekend. Showers will remain likely through Sunday with highs in the 70s throughout the weekend. We are drier by Monday and cooler. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and 60s throughout the next work week.

