We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Dylan Mulvaney makes Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list

FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont...
FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Forbes has released its annual “30 Under 30″ list this week.

On Tuesday, the business magazine released its 2023 list of 30 notable people under 30 years old making their mark in such areas as art and style, media, music and sports.

And TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney made this year’s list.

Mulvaney, an actress and LGBTQ+ activist, made an estimated $2 million last year, according to Forbes.

The 26-year-old gained viral fame with her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series which documented her gender transition. It reportedly drew more than 1 billion views.

“Whether somebody’s trans or not, I just hope they can watch my videos and feel inspired to unlock a new part of themselves,” Forbes quoted Mulvaney.

The LGBTQ+ activist found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy earlier this year after a paid partnership with Bud Light sparked a widespread boycott of the brand.

However, Forbes reports she also landed partnerships with companies like Nike and MAC.

The magazine added Mulvaney to its list for being one of the most influential social media creators.

Forbes’ entire “30 Under 30″ list can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
3 shot, 2 dead at apartment complex in Albany
Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) are investigating and...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Tifton, GSP investigating
WALB's Days of Giving Food Drive returns for 2023
WALB’s Days of Giving 2023 ends another triumphant year of gathering donations
If anyone has any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436- TIPS or...
Albany man arrested on multiple sex offenses
Join WALB at around 3 p.m. for live coverage of the motorcade’s arrival in Atlanta.
Beloved First Lady Rosalynn Carter buried in Plains

Latest News

WALB will keep you updated on any more postponed or canceled holiday events.
Albany Christmas Parade, other South Ga. holiday events postponed due to weather
The Lee County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the parade and festivities will be...
Lee Co. Spirit of Christmas Parade and Festival postponed due to weather
Valdosta City Council At-Large candidates have ideas of how to address affordable housing and...
Valdosta City Council At-Large candidates address voter turnout, issues facing voters
The runoff will be held on Dec. 5.
Candidates prepare for Valdosta City Council at-large seat runoff election
WALB's Days of Giving Food Drive returns for 2023
WALB’s Days of Giving 2023 ends another triumphant year of gathering donations