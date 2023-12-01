Cairo High School student passes away

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old student at Cairo High School has died, according to the deputy coroner of Grady County.

Shanteria Williams was a junior at Cario High at the time of her death.

Grady County Schools has not released an official statement on her passing, however, Michael Best, who is Grady County Schools’ Director of Student Services and Community Outreach, said the school district is sending prayers to her family.

Counselors were available on Monday, Nov. 27 for students.

Her cause and date of death have yet to be released by the coroner’s office.

WALB will bring you updates as we receive them.

