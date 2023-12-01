We're Hiring Wednesday
Cairo High School student passes away

Counselors were available for students once the school district learned of the student's passing.
Counselors were available for students once the school district learned of the student's passing.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old student at Cairo High School has died, according to the deputy coroner of Grady County.

Shanteria Williams was a junior at Cario High at the time of her death.

Grady County Schools has not released an official statement on her passing, however, Michael Best, who is Grady County Schools’ Director of Student Services and Community Outreach, said the school district is sending prayers to her family.

Counselors were available on Monday, Nov. 27 for students.

Her cause and date of death have yet to be released by the coroner’s office.

WALB will bring you updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

