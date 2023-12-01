Brooks County headed back to the final four

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - From one and five to one win away from another state title appearance. It was doom and gloom early on for the Brooks County Trojans, but the young squad grew each week and by the time their matchup with Rabun County came the young guys were ready.

“That non region schedule which was rough, it gave us some character. It gave us some war wounds, some things we can really build on.”

The biggest switch for the Trojans was going with freshman quarterback Junior Burrus a move Freeman knows was the right one for this squad.

“We thought that was the best thing for our team to go ahead and make that switch early after we got out of the wars that we were in, so I didn’t really want him to go through that tough schedule but we wanted him to get in a little later to see if he can hold on and if he could hold on we would be ok.”

The next test is the biggest, last years state runner up Swainsboro comes to town. Freeman believes they can get the job done if they play their brand of ball.

“We got to stay in our lanes because they are fast they love the cutback game we got to stay in our lanes, got to be physical and I think we are physical. I think we stay in our lanes a good deal and that’s something we’ve been working on all week, keying what they do well and we can run a little bit also so if we can match all those things up and lets see who can win this thing.”

As usual he had one final thing on what they plan to do Friday night.

“Bring that hammer.”

