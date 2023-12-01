We're Hiring Wednesday
Ballet Theatre South to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at Albany Municipal Auditorium

The Nutcracker will be performed at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 1-3.
The Nutcracker will be performed at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 1-3.(Ballet Theatre South)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Nutcracker will be performed at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 1-3.

Tickets are $18 and can be purchased online at https://buy.tututix.com/BalletTheatreSouth or at the box office beginning one hour before each show.

Showtimes are: Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 and 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Performances are at the Albany Municipal Auditorium located at 200 North Jackson Street in Albany, Georgia.

Ballet Theatre South features over forty local school-age dancers, as well as guest artists in feature roles.

“We guarantee you will be entertained as you experience classical choreography and spectacular stage effects expressing dance and music at its best.”

