We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Appeals court affirms actor Jussie Smollett’s convictions and jail sentence

FILE - Jussie Smollett arrives at the BET Awards, June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. An appeals...
FILE - Jussie Smollett arrives at the BET Awards, June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. An appeals court on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, upheld the disorderly conduct convictions of Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and then lying about it to Chicago police.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and ED WHITE
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An appeals court upheld the disorderly conduct convictions Friday of actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and then lying about it to Chicago police.

Smollett, who appeared in the TV show “Empire,” challenged the role of a special prosecutor, jury selection, evidence and many other aspects of the case. But all were turned aside in a 2-1 opinion from the Illinois Appellate Court.

Smollett had reported to police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks. The manhunt for the attackers soon turned into an investigation of Smollett himself, leading to his arrest on charges he had orchestrated the attack.

Authorities said he paid two men whom he knew from work on “Empire.”

A jury convicted Smollett in 2021 on five felony counts of disorderly conduct, a charge that can be filed in Illinois when a person lies to police.

He now will have to finish a 150-day stint in jail that was part of his sentence. Smollett spent just six days in jail while his appeal was pending.

Lawyers for Smollett, who is Black and gay, have publicly claimed he was the target of a racist justice system and people playing politics.

Appellate Judge Freddrenna Lyle said she would have thrown out Smollett’s convictions. Lyle said it was “fundamentally unfair” to appoint a special prosecutor and charge Smollett when he had already performed community service as part of a 2019 deal with Cook County prosecutors to drop the initial charges.

“It was common sense that Smollett was bargaining for a complete resolution of the matter, not simply a temporary one,” Lyle said.

___

Check out The AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
3 shot, 2 dead at apartment complex in Albany
Xavius Dontay “Tay” Tilbert is a wanted sex offender absconded since 2019
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted sex offender
WALB's Days of Giving Food Drive returns for 2023
WALB’s Days of Giving 2023 ends another triumphant year of gathering donations
Valdosta City Council At-Large candidates have ideas of how to address affordable housing and...
Valdosta City Council At-Large candidates address voter turnout, issues facing voters
Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) are investigating and...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Tifton, GSP investigating

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
A timelapse is seen of the "northern lights" over Inkster, North Dakota. (Source: UND...
'Northern lights' create colorful show
The Nutcracker will be performed at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 1-3.
Ballet Theatre South to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at Albany Municipal Auditorium
The Nutcracker will be performed at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 1-3.
Ballet Theatre South to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at Albany Municipal Auditorium
A piece of metal flew through a car windshield in Massachusetts, seriously hurting the driver.
Driver seriously hurt by flying steel bar