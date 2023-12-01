APD: Possibly armed and dangerous person of interest named in double homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person of interest has been named by Albany police after a deadly shooting on Thursday.

Taverance Tamaris Jackson, 19, is wanted for questioning in the shooting at Woodlands Apartments that killed two victims and left one hospitalized on Nov. 30, per the Albany Police Department.

Police say he may be armed and dangerous.

He is 5′09 and weighs 200 pounds. His last known address was in Miami, Florida.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

