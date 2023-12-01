We're Hiring Wednesday
APD: Possibly armed and dangerous person of interest named in double homicide

Photo of person of interest Taverance Jackson
Photo of person of interest Taverance Jackson(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Seth Feiner and WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person of interest has been named by Albany police after a deadly shooting on Thursday.

Taverance Tamaris Jackson, 19, is wanted for questioning in the shooting at Woodlands Apartments that killed two victims and left one hospitalized on Nov. 30, per the Albany Police Department.

Police say he may be armed and dangerous.

He is 5′09 and weighs 200 pounds. His last known address was in Miami, Florida.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

