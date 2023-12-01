We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

4th annual Days of Giving Food Drive sees success

WALB News 10 and Feeding the Valley’s 4th annual Days of Giving Food Drive left a long-lasting impression on many.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s safe to say the 4th Annual Days of Giving event was a success.

WALB News 10 and Feeding the Valley’s 4th annual Days of Giving Food Drive left a long-lasting impression on many. As the eight sponsors and hundreds of community members came together to donate thousands of meals to thousands of families.

On day one the food drive ended with 17 full boxes of can goods and non-perishable food items. On day two the event exceeded that number filling over 26 boxes! Which also exceeded day two of the event last year by two entire boxes.

SafeAire Heating and Cooling donated a truckload of canned goods that filled an entire pallet...
SafeAire Heating and Cooling donated a truckload of canned goods that filled an entire pallet themselves.(Source: WALB)

“Every year without our sponsors and without the community’s support, this wouldn’t be possible,” Bruce Austin, WALB General Manager, said. “With food insecurity in our area, this ensures that we’re helping those that are in need of food. Feeding the Valley is a great partner.”

Last year this event was able to provide over 40,000 meals to families in need. That totaled out to be over 10,000 pounds of food.

SafeAire Heating and Cooling stopped by today and donated one full pallet themselves. One student volunteer organization from Terrell Academy donated three truckloads full of items stating they just want to help out people in the community as much as Terrell Academy encourages them to.

“Terrell Academy as a whole especially the Key Club really encourages giving back,” Annalea Massey, a Terrell Academy Student Volunteer, said. “I think that it’s very important because you’re doing it for your community and the people surrounding you.”

Thursday was the last day to donate to the Days of Giving Food Drive on the front lawn of WALB, but you can always make donations online or at Feeding the Valley-- from 7am to 4pm, Monday through Thursday.

Terrell Academy Key Club which is a student volunteer organization dropped off three...
Terrell Academy Key Club which is a student volunteer organization dropped off three truckloads full of goods.(Source: WALB)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
3 shot, 2 dead at apartment complex in Albany
Xavius Dontay “Tay” Tilbert is a wanted sex offender absconded since 2019
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted sex offender
WALB's Days of Giving Food Drive returns for 2023
WALB’s Days of Giving 2023 ends another triumphant year of gathering donations
Valdosta City Council At-Large candidates have ideas of how to address affordable housing and...
Valdosta City Council At-Large candidates address voter turnout, issues facing voters
Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) are investigating and...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Tifton, GSP investigating

Latest News

WALB News 10 and Feeding the Valley’s 4th annual Days of Giving Food Drive left a long-lasting...
4th annual Days of Giving Food Drive sees success
The Nutcracker will be performed at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 1-3.
Ballet Theatre South to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at Albany Municipal Auditorium
The Nutcracker will be performed at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 1-3.
Ballet Theatre South to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at Albany Municipal Auditorium
South Georgia Tech’s Horticulture program adds a pollinator garden in memory of Rosalynn Carter.
SGTC Horticulture program honors Fmr. First Lady Rosalynn Carter with pollinator garden