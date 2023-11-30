Trending milder and wetter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following lows in the 20s, sunshine warmed up into the 50s Wednesday afternoon. Prepare for one more freezing cold night before a warming trend ends out the week. Tonight is under a Freeze Warning as lows tumble to and below freezing. You’re reminded to make sure there’s proper heating and protection for plants, pets and your elderly family and friends.

After tomorrow’s morning chill, temperatures moderate into the low 60s the upper 60s low 70s Friday through the weekend. Lows rise rise into the 40s into the 60s.

Look for increasing clouds Thursday as rain gradually returns early Friday becoming likely through the afternoon evening. A wet weather pattern continues through the weekend into early week.

We’re expecting several rounds of rain which will be moderate to heavy at times. Definitely beneficial with estimated rainfall amounts of 1-3″+.

Drying out on Monday as drier and colder air returns into midweek.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.