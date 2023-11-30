Phoebe Putney earns national recognition for promoting organ donation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital earned national recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor.

These registrations are amongst colleagues, the community and across the state of Georgia through the DoNation Campaign.

DoNation engages workplaces of all sizes and industries to highlight the importance in the lifesaving and life-giving mission of organ and tissue donation and transplantation.

In partnership with LifeLink® of Georgia, the local organ and tissue recovery program, and Donate Life Georgia, the state’s organ and tissue donor registry, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital earned a Gold recognition for conducting organ donation education and donor registration activities between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30.

During the 2022-2023 campaign cycle, Phoebe was one of 87 participating hospital partners within the LifeLink® service area.

Through flag raisings, ceremonial honor walks, donor registration tabling events, social media, Donate Life spirit week activities, community events, media and more, new donor registrations were added to the Donate Life Georgia state donor registry.

Deb Angerami, CEO, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says, “We are honored to be recognized for our dedication and commitment in support of organ donation. Our team works closely with LifeLink of Georgia to further educate our staff and community on the importance of organ donation, which provides the gift of life to so many people each year.”

Additionally, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center earned bronze recognition for their organ donation education and donor registration activities during the same time period.

Nationally, over 103,000 individuals are waiting for a lifesaving transplant and more than 3,000 of those individuals live in Georgia.

Unfortunately, every day in the United States 17 people pass away because an organ was not available in time to save their lives, and every nine minutes, another person is added to the national organ transplant waiting list.

Anyone, regardless of their age or health can make their decision to become a registered organ and tissue donor when obtaining a driver license through the Department of Driver Services, when purchasing a hunting or fishing license online through the Department of Natural Resources or online by going to www.DonateLifeGeorgia.org.

For more information about the DoNation Campaign, visit www.organdonor.gov/professionals/workplace.

