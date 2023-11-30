Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted sex offender

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted sex offender.

Xavius Dontay “Tay” Tilbert is a wanted sex offender absconded since 2019 he has multiple outstanding arrest warrants for various law enforcement agencies in South Georgia.

Tilbert stands 6′2 and weighs around 280 pounds.

According to LLCO, he failed to register as a sex offender in Lee and Dougherty Co, and he may be hiding in Albany, Lee, Camilla or Dawson.

Anyone having information should contact Special Victims Unit at (229) 759-6012.

