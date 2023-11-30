We're Hiring Wednesday
Grady Co. authorities search for missing sex offender with warrants in Ga. and Fla.

Photo of Matthew Clay Atkinson
Photo of Matthew Clay Atkinson(Source: Grady County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing sex offender.

Matthew Clay Atkinson’s last known address was on the 100 block of Tilley Drive in Cairo. He has active warrants out of Grady County for violations of the Georgia Sex Offender Registry, as well as warrants for possessing sexual performance video of a child and probation violation in St. John’s County, Florida, per the sheriff’s office.

If you see him or know his location, you are asked to call Grady County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Edmonds at (229) 672-2698 or contact the mainline to the sheriff’s office at (229) 377-5200.

WALB will update you when we learn more.

