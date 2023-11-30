We're Hiring Wednesday
Georgia bird nonprofit adopts new moniker amid controversy over namesake

Generic bird in birdhouse
Generic bird in birdhouse(John P. Wise/WAVE 3 News)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia nonprofit dedicated to bird conservation is taking action following controversy surrounding its namesake.

The Georgia Audubon announced Wednesday that it would change its name to Birds Georgia, citing “troublesome revelations” about artist John James Audubon, who was best known for his illustration “The Birds of America.” The Audubon organization described him as a “complex” character who “enslaved Black people and wrote critically about emancipation.”

The Georgia chapter of the Audubon Society said its decision to adopt a new name came unanimously after a task force spent six months investigating “what the Audubon name means in light of the organization’s work, mission, and constituency and how it might impact their ability to attract younger, diverse audiences in the years to come.”

The name change comes after other Audubon Society chapters in cities like Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Detroit, and Washington D.C. announced they would move away from the Audubon name, Birds Georgia said on their website.

To learn more about the Birds Georgia organization and their mission, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

