Georgia bird nonprofit adopts new moniker amid controversy over namesake

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia nonprofit dedicated to bird conservation is taking action following controversy surrounding its namesake.

The Georgia Audubon announced Wednesday that it would change its name to Birds Georgia, citing “troublesome revelations” about artist John James Audubon, who was best known for his illustration “The Birds of America.” The Audubon organization described him as a “complex” character who “enslaved Black people and wrote critically about emancipation.”

The Georgia chapter of the Audubon Society said its decision to adopt a new name came unanimously after a task force spent six months investigating “what the Audubon name means in light of the organization’s work, mission, and constituency and how it might impact their ability to attract younger, diverse audiences in the years to come.”

”Our work was not to sit in judgment of the man, but to understand how the Audubon name was either enabling or frustrating our ability to fulfill our mission of building places where birds and people thrive. From the process, we learned that there are fellow bird conservationists and prospective bird lovers who feel unwelcome when we use the Audubon name. As our state continues to diversify and new generations join the birding community, we foresee a declining awareness of the Audubon brand and reduction in positive association with what it was intended to represent. We also heard clearly that our name needs to reflect what our organization is all about … birds.”

The name change comes after other Audubon Society chapters in cities like Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Detroit, and Washington D.C. announced they would move away from the Audubon name, Birds Georgia said on their website.

“Our new name, Birds Georgia, states clearly what our work is all about, and it better reflects our values of inclusivity and openness to all people. There are many threats facing Georgia birds and their habitats, and it will take all of us working together to overcome these challenges. Birds Georgia looks forward to building upon the successes we achieved as Atlanta Audubon Society and, later, as Georgia Audubon, to achieve our vision of building a conservation-minded and fully-engaged Georgia where birds prosper, habitats flourish, and understanding grows. As we seek to engage the next generation of birders in the critical fight against conservation challenges, we must broaden and diversify the communities we work with across the state. We will be better able to do that as Birds Georgia.”

To learn more about the Birds Georgia organization and their mission, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.