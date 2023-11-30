First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A chilly start today with clouds increasing through the evening. Highs for Thursday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain chances arrive in South Georgia on Friday and continue throughout the weekend. Strong to severe storms are possible (Marginal Risk at a 1 out of 5) on Saturday for areas east of I-75. The main threats are flash flooding and damaging winds, but a tornado threat cannot be ruled out at this time. Temperatures during the weekend will be warm in the 70s before a cold front drops temperatures again by Monday. The next work week is dry starting Monday evening with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

