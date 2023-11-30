City of Tifton’s Hometown Holidays Celebration rescheduled, due to weather

TIFTON, Ga, (WALB) - Tifton’s Hometown Holidays Celebration has been canceled due to possible severe weather.

The City says, “The holiday cheer will happen!”

The annual Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5:00 p.m. and the route will be on 2nd Street from Magnolia Drive to Love Avenue and turning North on Love Avenue from 2nd Street to 6th Street.

After the parade the community is invited to attend the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, outside City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Santa Claus will make an appearance, and be available for pictures, original plans will not be offered, there will be food trucks, s’mores stations, bouncy houses, and other family-fun activities for the community along 1st Street and Commerce Way.

For additional information, please contact the City of Tifton at (229) 391-3966 or Tifton Tourist (229) 382 8700.

